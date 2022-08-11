Senior Talk DFW — August 2022

August 21st is National Senior Citizen Day. Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. It’s a privilege to serve those who have served us.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 78 million people aged 65 and older will reside in America by 2035. This figure will surpass the number of the population under the age of 18 for the first time in the nation’s history. WOW!

Who are the Senior Citizens in your world that you love and appreciate? In ours my step-mom turned 90 on July 28 and my dad will turn 90 on September 26. My mother-in-law is 84. We’re blessed and thankful they are pretty healthy and still mobile. Why? They stay active and eat fairly healthy. Well, at least 2 out 3 do. Sigh…

Reach out to the Senior Citizens (or what “title” do you prefer?) in your circle whether family, friends or neighbors. Check in on them, especially with these hot temperatures. What can you do to celebrate them? Take them to dinner, bring them a meal, share a movie, or just talk. As the stories start, whip out your phone and video or record them.

Some older adults don’t get out enough. Join a Senior Center near you, meet monthly or weekly for card games (daddy plays poker once a week with buddies) or whatever activity you enjoy. Just do something. It is ok for you to call family or friends to set up something. Don’t sit and lament that no one has called you.

Celebrate an older adult in your world, not just on the 21st, ALL the time. Who can you honor this month?

