Highland Village approves memorial for sergeant who died of COVID-19

The Highland Village City Council approved a resolution this week to name a popular park facility after a beloved police sergeant who died in 2020 of complications from COVID-19.

Sgt. Dennis Oliver, a 17-year officer in the Highland Village Police Department, died on Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 48. The city has since honored Oliver’s memory in different ways, including dedicating last year’s TXFallenPD Tribute Event in his honor, and this week, the City Council agreed to permanently recognize Oliver’s service.

The Barn at Doubletree Ranch Park will be named the Sgt. Dennis Oliver Event Center, according to a city news release. HVPD Chief Doug Reim said during the council meeting that the department is moving its annual TXFallenPD Tribute Event to Doubletree Ranch Park, and it’ll combine the event with National Night Out — a passion of Oliver’s — and the last concert in the park of the year. During that event, Reim said, they’ll unveil the new memorial for Oliver at the Barn.