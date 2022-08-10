Edmondson: Monkeypox, COVID and heat stroke — oh my!

I had been watching the Denton County Public Health Department’s weekly COVID tracking with a bit of concern, as the weekly total of new cases was steadily rising from several hundred in June/July to several thousand new cases in the last few weeks July. Then I personally developed symptoms, and I tested positive for COVID on July 21.

Prior to that, I was maintaining a normal working schedule as your Commissioner, meeting with lots of people and attending various events, but once the symptoms started and I was diagnosed positive, I began quarantining and have been fighting the virus at home with my husband, Bob, who tested positive two days later. We both are receiving the same meds and undoubtedly are victims of the very contagious but also less deadly strains, BA 4 and BA 5. And we are recovering, though still dealing with frequent fatigue. To avoid exposing others, we have not been out in public, but I am continuing to work from home as much as possible.

By the time you read this, I am certain that I will be back to a normal schedule. But these highly contagious strains and their resulting numerous new cases have now moved Denton County from a “low risk” CDC category to “medium risk.” On the positive side, our county has not experienced any resulting shortage of hospital beds, and there are several treatments which are proven effective, especially when started early in the illness.

You can keep up with current Denton County COVID trends here: dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. DCPH also provides daily COVID-19 updates, including detailed data for cases, recoveries, and jurisdictions online.

And yet another scary illness is poking its ugly head into our county: Monkeypox!

As of July 22, there were four confirmed cases of this horrible disease here in our county, and more could surface. However, Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Denton County Public Health, states that “the risk to the general public remains low. As monkeypox cases increase, we’re asking the community to be aware of how monkeypox spreads and practice prevention methods recommended by the CDC.”

There is currently a limited monkeypox vaccine supply available. DCPH will work collaboratively with healthcare providers and other local health departments to identify high-risk contacts of confirmed or probable monkeypox cases. Vaccination may be offered as post-exposure prophylaxis. Please visit dentoncounty.gov/monkeypox for more information about monkeypox symptoms and prevention.

While COVID and monkeypox are not going to be a problem for all of us here in the county, there is one malady of which we all, particularly those who are new to the Lone Star state, need to be aware: Heat exhaustion or stroke. This oppressive heat is a new phenomenon that can result in serious injury if not treated correctly. Experts urge us to limit those outdoor activities to the cooler early morning and later evening hours. Do you know the difference in heat cramps, exhaustion or stroke? This link from the National Weather Service explains and offers some helpful tips: www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness

Please be careful in this very dangerous heat, and watch out for your neighbors and your pets as well.

In the midst of these somber warnings, we have a lot of good news and things for which to be thankful here in Denton County Precinct 4. I am very blessed and thankful for all of you who have been so kind and thoughtful to me as I serve as our County Commissioner. I love being your neighbor and your Commissioner. And I am so thankful for the spirit of close neighborliness that our county exudes; I am sure that most of you also share these sentiments. So let us celebrate our blessings and look forward with good hope for good health for all of us in the months to come.

Hilltop Road Reconstruction Project

Beginning at FM 407 to the Denton city limits near FM 1830, this four-mile project will widen the road to 24 feet, replace culverts to improve drainage, and improve the safety of the road. The contract was awarded to DDM Construction and the notice to proceed was November 29, 2021.

DDM has paved one northbound lane from Hickory Hill to FM 407 and they are currently constructing driveways, side streets, and retaining walls. Traffic is scheduled to be switched to the new pavement from Hickory Hill to FM 407 at the beginning of September to begin construction on the southbound lane. The section from Hickory Hill to FM 407 is scheduled to be open to two-way traffic again by the end of the year.

Paving will begin in August from Hickory Hill to Old Alton.

DDM has set up a project-specific website to help communicate updates at www.hilltopinfo.net.

We appreciate your patience and partnership in safety as we work to make the improvements to the road. If you have questions or concerns about this project, please call the Transportation and Engineering Department at 940-349-3410.

If you have questions or concerns about this project, please call the Transportation and Engineering Department at 940-349-3410.