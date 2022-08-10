Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall.

Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property in the northeast corner of the I-35W and FM 407 interchange. The developer has not made a formal submittal yet, but it has requested its second PACE meeting for this development — the first one was held in April to discuss options with high-level concept plans.

The developer, McAdams Co., has submitted a detailed concept plan with 60 1-acre residential lots, plus many commercial, restaurant and office buildings. The PACE meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 24.