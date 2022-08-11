Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M women’s services renovation project

Expectant mothers and families in southern Denton County who plan to deliver their babies at Medical City Lewisville will benefit from a recently completed renovation of the hospital’s mother/baby unit, according to a news release from the hospital.

Medical City Lewisville’s 58-bed women’s unit includes labor and delivery, mother/baby and a Level III neonatal ICU. The $3.5 million renovation to the mother/baby unit includes modern, high-end fixtures and finishes:

New flooring, wallpaper, surfaces and built-ins for all areas including patient rooms and bathrooms

New couches that convert to beds

Installation of new large-screen TVs in every patient room

“This investment in renovations provides our growing community with elegant amenities to enhance our high-quality clinical excellence,” said Megan Gallegos, chief nursing officer of Medical City Lewisville. “Compassionate, excellent care combined with a comfortable environment are why expectant moms choose Medical City Lewisville as the destination of choice for their baby’s delivery.”

Full-service childbirth care at Medical City Lewisville includes:

Private labor, delivery and recovery rooms

Pain management options, including epidural anesthesia and alternative therapies

High-risk maternity care with maternal fetal medicine specialists

Around-the-clock coverage by OB/GYN hospitalist, neonatologist and anesthesiologist

Nurse midwife and doula collaborative

Connection to Medical City Children’s Hospital network of specialists

Dedicated team of lactation specialists to support breastfeeding

Maternity tours and classes, including childbirth preparation, breastfeeding, and sibling/family classes

Hospital-grade breast pump rental program

Donor breast milk program for babies requiring special care

Cord blood donation

Adoption and surrogacy support

The renovation is part of Medical City Healthcare’s major capital investment initiative of more than $1.1 billion spent or committed over five years across the Medical City Healthcare system, according to the company. Investments include expansion and improvements to existing hospitals, new services such as trauma, oncology, and behavioral healthcare, upgraded technology and the purchase and construction of new facilities.