Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M women’s services renovation project

Expectant mothers and families in southern Denton County who plan to deliver their babies at Medical City Lewisville will benefit from a recently completed renovation of the hospital’s mother/baby unit, according to a news release from the hospital.
Medical City Lewisville’s 58-bed women’s unit includes labor and delivery, mother/baby and a Level III neonatal ICU. The $3.5 million renovation to the mother/baby unit includes modern, high-end fixtures and finishes:
- New flooring, wallpaper, surfaces and built-ins for all areas including patient rooms and bathrooms
- New couches that convert to beds
- Installation of new large-screen TVs in every patient room
“This investment in renovations provides our growing community with elegant amenities to enhance our high-quality clinical excellence,” said Megan Gallegos, chief nursing officer of Medical City Lewisville. “Compassionate, excellent care combined with a comfortable environment are why expectant moms choose Medical City Lewisville as the destination of choice for their baby’s delivery.”
Full-service childbirth care at Medical City Lewisville includes:
- Private labor, delivery and recovery rooms
- Pain management options, including epidural anesthesia and alternative therapies
- High-risk maternity care with maternal fetal medicine specialists
- Around-the-clock coverage by OB/GYN hospitalist, neonatologist and anesthesiologist
- Nurse midwife and doula collaborative
- Connection to Medical City Children’s Hospital network of specialists
- Dedicated team of lactation specialists to support breastfeeding
- Maternity tours and classes, including childbirth preparation, breastfeeding, and sibling/family classes
- Hospital-grade breast pump rental program
- Donor breast milk program for babies requiring special care
- Cord blood donation
- Adoption and surrogacy support
The renovation is part of Medical City Healthcare’s major capital investment initiative of more than $1.1 billion spent or committed over five years across the Medical City Healthcare system, according to the company. Investments include expansion and improvements to existing hospitals, new services such as trauma, oncology, and behavioral healthcare, upgraded technology and the purchase and construction of new facilities.