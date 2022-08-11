‘FloMo Convos’ experiment a success, town to hold more community meetings

Flower Mound town staff didn’t know what to expect when they launched the first round of “FloMo Convos” community meetings last month, but the experiment was a “home run,” Town Manager James Childers said.

FloMo Convos, Childers’ idea for an innovative way to get feedback from residents, brought residents together to discuss what they like about the town and ways it can improve. Live surveys and small group discussions led to lots of helpful feedback, Childers said in a town-produced video.

It “provides us great information to dig a little deeper about what our residents think is most important and what they want to see the town look like in 10 years,” Childers said in the video. “Our biggest takeaway is that our residents, and this is no surprise, they love the town.”

Traffic concerns, parks and trails, tree conservation and the desire for more entertainment options came up often.

“Our hope is that can inform some of our strategic decisions as we move forward,” Childers said. “It’s important that when we make decisions … that we understand how our residents feel about them.”

The town plans to host more FloMo Convos meetings in the future, as well as allow residents to provide feedback online.