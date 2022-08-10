Amazon donates school supplies for 1,500 Northwest ISD students

Over the weekend, Northwest ISD held its annual Back-to-School Fair at Hatfield Elementary School in Justin to support more than 1,500 students in need.

Through items donated by Amazon, each child received a variety of school supplies and a backpack to prepare for the new school year, according to a district news release. Other area businesses and organizations also provided services to support these students and their families, such as free dental screenings, haircuts, sports physicals and more.

“We want to ensure each of our students begins the school year off right by providing them with the things they need to be successful the moment they walk into their class on the first day of school,” the district said in a statement. “Not every student has access to basic back-to-school resources and we want to bridge that gap. Through this event, we aim to provide our students with one district-approved school supply set, one backpack, dental screening, vision screening, hearing screening, haircut, sports physical, and access and exposure to community resources.”