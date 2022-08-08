Meat market coming to Flower Mound

Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound.

Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.

A company spokesman said that the store is still in the design and permitting process, and no estimated opening date has been announced yet.