Monday, August 8, 2022
Meat market coming to Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound.

Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.

A company spokesman said that the store is still in the design and permitting process, and no estimated opening date has been announced yet.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

