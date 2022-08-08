City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square

The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex.

A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on about 18 acres of land on the west side of FM 156 on the south side of the city, behind AutoZone, according to the city. Grading is currently underway, and infrastructure will start next. Developer Office Equity Solutions expects to begin submitting building permit applications in early 2023. The medical and general office space is “a growing need for many families moving to this area,” said Abbey Reece, director of strategic services for the city. The walkable area will be a one-stop shop for residents and visitors to spend some time with friends and family.

“This development is another step forward as we strive to make this community a place for residents to live, work and play,” Mayor Elizabeth Woodall said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The entire 36-acre development will also include the city’s adjacent property, which will house a future municipal complex. No start date has been announced for the municipal complex, which will be built with growth in mind. Improvements to the city property are estimated to cost about $2.5 million, according to Reece.