Monday, August 8, 2022
Local firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Rescue crews from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District) and the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department rescued a Belgian horse that was stuck in thick mud in Copper Canyon on Sunday morning.

Firefighters, veterinarians, volunteers and local residents helped rescue the horse, which was laying on its side in the mud next to a stock pond when crews arrived around 7 a.m. Firefighters dug through the mud to create space under the horse, got ropes around it and pulled it out, according to ESD No. 1. The horse rested for the rest of the day and received water, food and IV fluids.

NBC 5 reported that one firefighter received medical treatment after injuring his knee while in the mud.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

