Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — August 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s August, which means you only have a few more weeks to apply to be on a Town of Flower Mound board, commission, or committee. Our town’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of residents who volunteer and advise the Town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services. This is a great way to get involved in your town government and help make a difference on the topics that matter most to you, from Animal Services to Cultural Arts to Planning and Zoning, and much more. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Live interviews in front of the entire Town Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. You can learn more about each board and commission, and even apply if you’re ready, by visiting www.flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions.

Interested in preservation and local history? Right now, there’s another great opportunity to get involved in your community by applying to be a docent (volunteer guide) at the Gibson-Grant Log House. The Gibson-Grant Log House was constructed in 1860-61 and is one of the few remaining log structures of the mid-nineteenth century still standing on its original site in Denton County. After an extensive restoration project, the log house opened in 2021 as a free museum, and volunteer docents are crucial in helping provide information to the log house’s many visitors. No prior docent experience is needed, and your commitment can be as little as one shift every two months. Training to become a docent at the log house consists of an orientation session and a shadowed shift. If you have questions, please call 940.349.2854. To apply to be a volunteer, visit www.flower-mound.com/volunteer.

Of course, I can’t move on without mentioning a very timely way to get involved – and get paid! We’re hiring for crossing guards ahead of the 2022-23 school year. The Flower Mound Police Department is looking for people who enjoy being outside, working with children, and engaging with the community. Regular crossing guard positions work two to four hours per day, while substitute crossing guard positions work dependent on their availability to fill openings. Equipment will be provided, and positions follow the LISD or AISD school schedule, with holidays and summers off. Flower Mound crossing guards are paid $15 an hour, plus incentive pay. If you’re interested, learn more and apply at www.flower-mound.com/crossingguards.

And remember, once school starts back up, school zone speed limits will once again be in effect during certain times of the day. Be mindful of the yellow flashing lights and posted school zone signs, keep your eyes on the road, and minimize distractions (including your phone!). You’ll also see school buses back on our roads. In accordance with Texas law, drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or when it turns on its flashing red lights. When this happens, drivers in all lanes and in both directions must come to a complete stop. This applies to a two-way street or a highway with a center turn lane. The rules are different if there’s a median. In that instance, only motorists on the side of the road where the bus is located have to stop, while cars on the other side of the road may continue driving.

I can’t believe we’re already looking ahead to the fall season. Registration is now open for one of our most popular fall events – Dorothy’s Dash. Each year, the town hosts our Dorothy’s Dash 5K and Kid’s K to honor and remember former town employee Dorothy Walkup. Following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis, Dorothy died on Nov. 16, 2004. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Dorothy’s honor. Race day is Saturday, Nov. 12. And this year, you’ll have an opportunity to run with me! That’s right, I’m entering the race, too! To register online, and for more information on packet pick-up, race day schedule, sponsors and vendors, awards, and more, please visit www.flower-mound.com/dorothysdash.

As always, thanks for reading. I wish all our students, teachers, administrators, and staff a safe, healthy, and productive school year! I can’t wait to follow along and see all that you accomplish this year.