Getting your bike ready for back-to-school

It’s Back to School and what better way to send our middle school-aged kiddos back to school than by riding their bikes! It gets them outside and its great exercise, too! So that we start the school year off right, let’s talk about riding our bikes safely.

Always inspect your bike prior to riding, especially if you haven’t ridden in a while. Visually inspect the chain to be sure it is free from dirt and grime buildup. Using your pedal, manually rotate the chain to be certain you have seen it all. If there is a lot of buildup, completely remove the chain for a thorough cleaning using a solvent specially designed for bicycle chains. You may need to lubricate the chain, especially after cleaning. When inspecting the tires look for worn tread, cracks or flat spots. These are indicators that its time to replace the tire. When replacing worn tires, it’s always a good idea to replace the tubes (if equipped) at the same time. Be certain that any good tires are properly inflated to the manufacturer’s suggested pressure. Next, the seat should be adjusted to the proper height for your child and locked in place. Insist that your child perform these inspections, while you assist.

Plan to be seen. Make sure drivers can see your child. The bike should be equipped with reflectors on the rear, front, pedals, and spokes. A rear-view mirror and a bright headlight also are recommended. Wear bright clothing in neon or fluorescent colors.

A helmet appropriate for bicycling should be worn on every bike ride regardless of the length of the ride. Make certain that the helmet fits properly. While the helmet is positioned level on the head, the buckle should be centered under the chin and the side straps should form a “V” shape and positioned slightly in front of the ears. When properly fitted, the helmet should not rock more than 1 inch side to side or front to back on your head.

Ride safe by following the rules of the road. Ride in a designated bike lane whenever one is available. Ride in single-file and with the direction of traffic. Keep your head up and look around. Use hand signals when turning and take extra care at intersections. Be sure your child knows the traffic laws in your area. Cyclist must follow the same rules as motorists.

Keeping the bike secure while your child is in the classroom is essential. Finding the right balance between strength and practicality is the secret to success. You want to choose a lock that is strong enough to protect the bike and easy enough for your middle-schooler to use every day. Be sure your child knows how to use it properly.

Listen, I get it. This is a big step. A lot bigger than it was when I was in school just a day or two ago. Allow your child to participate in this decision, and, most importantly, all the preparation needed to ensure he/she has a great experience. It empowers them and it shows them you know they are ready for this responsibility.

Garage Force DFW North West provides premium concrete coatings.

(Sponsored Content)