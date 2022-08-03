Tea shop opens in Northlake

A new tea shop celebrated its grand opening over the weekend in Northlake.

Tea Xetera is now open in Northlake Commons, at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 250. Customers can stop by for a wide variety of house-brewed loose leaf tea, hot or iced, including flavors such as southern peach, mango tango, matcha latte and many more, including weekly specials.

The veteran-owned, family-operated shop also sells baked goods and pre-packaged spice blends, nuts, jellies, candles, infused salts and oils, gourmet gift baskets and more from Texas brands.

