Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville restaurant

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week.

The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.

“We look forward to remaining a part of the Lewisville community and continuing to serve our customers great food and remarkable service,” the statement continued.

The new location will celebrate its grand opening from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday with a photo booth, prizes, new playground and more, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.