Hillwood announces two new industrial buildings in far south Denton County

Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas, announced Monday that two new class A speculative industrial buildings, totaling nearly 1.7 million square feet, are coming to far south Denton County.

Alliance Westport 25 will total nearly 1.1 million square feet and Alliance Center North 4 will include 615,694 square feet, with anticipated completion in the second and third quarters of 2023, according to a Hillwood news release.

“As we’ve seen record demand within AllianceTexas, leasing over 8.9 million square feet over the past 18 months, Hillwood is thrilled to announce the next round of state-of-the-art speculative logistics facilities with Alliance Westport 25 and Alliance Center North 4,” said Reid Goetz, senior vice president of Hillwood. “Now more than ever, customers are focused on real estate solutions that provide supply chain reliability, optionality, and if possible, low cost. Each of these buildings have immediate access to some of the most unique transportation logistics infrastructure in our entire market – the BNSF Alliance Intermodal Facility and Interstate 35W.”

Alliance Westport 25 offers a one-of-a-kind location across from the entrance to the BNSF Intermodal Facility. Located directly on the frontage road of State Highway 156, this cross-dock building will have a 40’ clear height, 60’ loading bays, two 190-foot truck courts with land to expand to a third, onsite truck queuing lanes, 504 car parking spaces (expandable to 584) and 233 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 471 spaces), according to Hillwood. Alliance Center North 4 is located on the corner of Litsey Road and the I-35W frontage road, providing direct and redundant access to I-35W and the full Eagle Parkway/I-35W interchange, via North Beach Street. Alliance Center North 4 is designed as a cross-dock with the ability to be multi-tenanted, including superior onsite circulation with multiple access drives allowing the full separation of onsite car and truck traffic. The building also offers a 40-foot clear height, 185’ truck courts, 180 car parks (expandable to 487) and 132 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 243). Adjacent to Alliance Park, customers will also have access to more than 160 acres of walkable employee amenities, including access to the Alliance ZIPZONE powered by Trinity Metro, a last-mile, on-demand employee transportation service within AllianceTexas.

Both facilities will benefit from Denton County’s low-cost tax structure, Hillwood said, and will include speculative tenant improvements constructed with the shell building, including main office space, LED warehouse lighting, warehouse power and dock door packages, allowing a customer to immediately occupy and operate upon building completion. Westport 25 is financed by Citizens and Alliance Center North 4 is financed by Comerica. Both projects will be designed by GSR Andrade Architects, with Peloton Land Solutions providing the building’s civil engineering design and Hillwood Construction Services as the general contractor.