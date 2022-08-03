Flower Mound approves future HTeaO shop

During the most recent Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve a new HTeaO drive-thru shop in the southwest corner of Morriss Road and FM 1171.

Franchisees and Lantana residents Allie and Aaron Mattlage will own and operate the shop, which will serve tea made with premium reverse-osmosis water, which is available by the bottle, gallon and five-gallon sizes. Every location has a full tea bar with over 26 flavors of sweet and unsweet tea, as well as a fruit bar. Aaron told council that he and Allie started out as fans of the HTeaO products and brand, so much so that they decided to change their careers and deepen their roots in the area.

“We want to be members of the community that are beneficial,” Aaron said during the meeting. “We want to be a presence within Flower Mound. We want it to be a fun place to come and a fun place to work.”

A company spokesperson said this spring that two other HTeaO locations are also in the works for southern Denton County, one in Highland Village at 2240 Justin Road and one in Lewisville at the corner of Old Orchard Lane and FM 3040. All three are expected to open around the end of the year. Currently, the closest HTeaO locations to southern Denton County are in Grapevine and Denton.

Click here for more information.