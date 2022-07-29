Number of Denton County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continues slow climb

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted into local hospitals is rising.

Earlier in July, the DCPH reported that the county went from the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level to the medium level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that continue to rise. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 217.1. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 6.4, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 6.4%, up from 0.8% on May 6.

DCPH this week also confirmed 2,013 new cases and 1,935 recoveries, resulting in 76 more active cases than last week. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported this week.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: