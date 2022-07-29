Bull Bash returns to Denton County Cowboy Church Arena

The Denton County Cowboy Church will be holding its annual Bull Bash in its fully covered rodeo arena on Aug. 13, with cowboys and cowgirls of all ages and skill levels testing their grit against bucking stock, including sheep, calves, steers, junior bulls and open bulls.

Starting Monday, entries can be sent via text to 940-200-1103 or 903-330-6261, with entry fees due by 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to a news release from the church. Entry fees are listed below:

Mutton bustin’, ages 6 and under (limit 30, chute draw) is $50

Calf riding, ages 7 to 9, is $60

Steer riding, ages 10 to 14, is $70

Junior bull riding, ages 15 to 17, is $80

Open bull riding is $100

Buckles will be awarded to the winner of each division. Free snow cones will be given away at the gate while supplies last.

The professional-grade arena sits behind the church at 400 Robinson Road in Ponder. The 300-foot by 150-foot rodeo arena features professional-level bucking chutes, team roping chutes, calf roping chutes, water for livestock, individual pens, ceiling fans, and a full, air-conditioned concession. There is plenty of free parking on the grounds.

For more information, email [email protected].