Sheriff’s Office hiring amid detention officer shortage

Jails across the nation are facing significant shortages of detention officers. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is currently at around 50% staffing with over 100 openings. We are struggling to keep our detention officer to inmate ratio at what the state regulates.

Our detention officers are working longer days and sometimes mandated overtime just to stay in compliance with Jail Commission standards. Going from time-and-a-half pay to double overtime has been in effect for several months. This was done in an effort to retain current employees and reward them for the mandatory overtime and six day work weeks.

I am in constant communication with the Denton County Commissioners Court, who are aware of the issues and working with me on several different avenues to both retain current employees and attract new employees.

Help us get the word out, WE ARE HIRING! If you or anyone you know is looking to start a career in law enforcement, apply today and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer salary ranges from $39,915 – $46,301 annually depending on education and experience, with excellent benefits, retirement and specialized training. Visit our website to apply: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty/sheriff

