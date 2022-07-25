Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 19 at 9:56 p.m., a neighbor called police because residents on Santa Fe Trail left their dog outside and it was “very unusual.” An officer spoke to the homeowners, who were at a graduation.

On May 26 at 4:22 p.m., a woman reported that she was trying to pull out onto FM 407 and a man in a white SUV flashed his lights to tell her it was safe to do so. But when she passed by him, he looked at her like she was doing something wrong so she honked and he then yelled at her and took a picture of her car.

On May 27 at 4 a.m., a resident reported that a neighbor’s dog had been barking for the past three hours, and it was a “constant issue.” Officers made contact with the dog’s owner, who said his “dog is a guard dog and this is his duty,” but he would bring the dog inside if he notices him barking at night.

On May 29, a resident called police because her dog got out of her yard and while looking for it, she thought she saw cockfighting in a neighbor’s backyard. Then, she saw a post on Facebook that someone found her dog and took it home to Lantana, but she was unable to provide proof that the dog was hers so the person wouldn’t release the dog. The incident was transferred to the Sheriff’s office to sort out, and they doggedly did so.

On May 31, a mother reported that while her son was at basketball camp, he received a text message from another child asking him for photos of his genitals.

On June 3, a parent reported their 14-year-old daughter received multiple inappropriate messages from a 22-year-old man who kept trying to get the girl to meet him.

On June 4 at 12:07 p.m., an Amazon delivery driver reported that she had packages to deliver on Manor Drive and her GPS took her down a private driveway, where the homeowners came out, blocked her in and called her “stupid” and “ignorant” and asked her if she got her license “out of a Cracker Jack box.” The driver recorded the incident on her phone. The homeowner told police that the driver was “driving extremely fast down the private drive,” causing nearby kids to run away and said they are working with an attorney because Amazon drivers keep trespassing on their property.

On June 8, an employee for a home builder reported that decking material valued $3,370 had been stolen from a construction site on 8th Street.

On June 10, a resident in the 300 block of East FM 1830 reported that his wallet was stolen and the thieves used his cards to spend nearly $1,200 at a Walgreens, 7-11 and Shell before attempting a $500 charge in Denton.

On June 11 at 4:44 p.m., a resident reported that a vehicle marked “security” has been parked in the same spot on Blue Horizon Way for a few hours and the caller thought it “looks fake.” A responding officer spoke to the woman in the vehicle who was indeed a security guard hired by a resident on the street.

On June 12, a resident reported their new neighbors on Trailside Lane in Harvest had their POD mobile storage unit delivered “in the middle of the road” instead of their driveway.

On June 15 at 12:43 a.m., a caller reported that an occupied vehicle was parked in the street in front of a local elected official’s home and the caller was “concerned due to some political tensions around the area lately.” The driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be a teenage girl, eventually got out of the car and went into a nearby home.