Northwest ISD breaks ground on replacement elementary school

Last week, Northwest ISD broke ground on a replacement campus for Hatfield Elementary School on Hwy 114 in far south Denton County.

Voters in 2021 approved a Northwest ISD bond package that included new Hatfield Elementary School campus, because the current one, located next to Northwest High School, has a capacity of just 450 students, while the new one will have a capacity of 850 students, according to the fast-growing district. The current one opened in 1998 and is the only NISD elementary school that isn’t in or adjacent to a neighborhood. The replacement campus will be located about a mile west of the current campus in the Trails of Elizabeth Creek community on Hwy 114.

“Hatfield Elementary School, whether it’s at 2051 Texan Drive or here at Chaplin and Black Horse, will be a place where children will be welcomed, loved and respected,” said Hatfield Principal Jim Mahler during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new campus will be designed using the prototype established with NISD’s Lance Thompson Elementary School in Harvest in 2019, and it is expected to open in August 2023. The current campus will be repurposed for administrative use.