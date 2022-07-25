Anderson Distillery & Grill opens in Roanoke

A new unique micro-distillery and restaurant opened last week in downtown Roanoke.

The new business micro-distills rum, vodka, gin, whiskey and flavored liqueurs while serving up scratch-made craft eats. Anderson’s website says it aims to serve meals and drinks that will “keep you coming back for more.”

Friends Andrew Frank and Jay Anderson pattered back in 2013 to start selling Andrew’s old cowboy recipe for coffee-infused spice rub. They eventually perfected the spice blend, called it Joe Rub, and they sold it farmer’s markets around North Texas over the past several years, according to the Anderson website. By 2021, the partners had grown tired of outdoor sales and wanted to open a restaurant to share their product with the world while working in air-conditioning.

At Anderson Distillery & Grill, 400 South Oak St., Suite 100, guests can stop by for a tasting and watch the distillation process in action while perusing a menu featuring a variety of sliders, loaded fries, salads, shakes and more. You can also grab a limited batch bottle from the retail space to take home.

Click here for more information.