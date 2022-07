A new breakfast spot with a country aesthetic recently opened in Flower Mound.

Texas Star Cafe is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 180, in the former Cicis Pizza on the southwest corner of FM 2499 and Flower Mound Road.

The new restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and is serving up French toast, egg dishes, pancakes, cheesy omelets, country fried steak, classic Tex-Mex dishes and more.

