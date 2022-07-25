Monday, July 25, 2022
Section of High Road to close for about 3 weeks

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that a portion of High Road will be closed for about the next three weeks.

Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Beginning Monday, the section of High Road between Arabian Circle and Stallion Circle will be closed to allow for culvert maintenance work, according to a town news release. Traffic will be detoured along Arabian Circle, Immel Drive and Stallion Circle. Residents in the affected area will be provided access to their homes.

The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 12, according to the town.

