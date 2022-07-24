Bartonville Police Blotter

In May, the Bartonville Police Department had 332 calls for service. Twelve resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest, and 5 motor vehicle crash reports were taken. We received 614,872 license plate reads from May 21 – June 21 from the 14 Flock LPR cameras located throughout town, none of which capture FM 407 traffic. Here are some recent police calls:

May 1: Officers took a theft of a bicycle report. The reporting party claimed a family member rode his bike to the Bartonville Kroger. Reporting party claimed the bicycle was stolen while the family member was shopping inside Kroger.

May 5: Officers stopped a vehicle for displaying an expired temporary tag. Further investigation revealed the temporary tag was fraudulent. The temporary tag was seized, and the driver was cited and released.

May 6: Officers met with a reporting party at an address in Flower Mound regarding a burglary of a motor vehicle. Reporting party claimed while she was at F45 Training in Bartonville her locked vehicle was broken into and her purse and its contents were stolen. A citizen later located her purse abandoned and returned it to her.

May 9: Officers went to the JP 4 court located in Canyon Falls and served a warrant for harassment.

May 17: Officers took a criminal mischief report. Reporting party claimed he parked his vehicle in a handicap parking spot at the Bartonville Kroger and went inside to shop. Upon returning to his vehicle, he noticed it was damaged from possibly a shopping cart.

May 17: Officers responded to the Lone Star/Valero store located in Bartonville regarding a disturbance. Further investigation revealed the citizen involved was transported to the hospital for mental concerns.

May 20: Officers took a theft report. Reporting party claimed while she was inside the 7-11 in Bartonville her wallet was stolen after she laid it down by the coffee machine. Officers viewed in-store surveillance video and were unable to observe a suspect.

May 25: Officers responded to 2600 block of FM 407 regarding a hit and run. Further investigation revealed the reporting party’s parked rental car had been damaged by an unknown vehicle.

May 30: Officers responded to the 1100 block of Brasher Dr. regarding a 911 hang up. Further investigation revealed a domestic disturbance between family members. No arrests were made.