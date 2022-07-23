The Arts: Looking back, looking forward

Flower Mound celebrated the arts this spring with several successful opportunities for town residents to participate, create and enjoy. To date, the arts represented have included music, dance, visual arts and performing arts.

Chalk the Walk is a colorful spring and fall tradition. This spring we had many artists, from ages six and under to 18 and above, transform the sidewalks of Heritage Park into a mini art gallery. Since this is a contest, the winners of the various age groups were: Sarvi Botcha (6 and under), Taylor Sforza (7 to 10), Leah Chesneau (11-13), Celia Johannes (14 -17), Sujatha Kaliyaperumal (18 and up), and the Little Family (family group). Congratulations to all the artists who brightened the park on a lovely spring day.

Town Hall Art Display is showcasing a new artist, Eva Marie Gundersen, who uses acrylic paint and mediums with different techniques to create art that evokes peace and calmness. Her work will be displayed through July. Stop by the town hall and take a moment to appreciate her contributions.

Arts Festival is not only a terrific day, but one that continues to give via the completed 860+ painted tiles that formed the second Flower Mound Community Mural, now available for everyone to view in Parker Square. Beth Dilley, art teacher and local artist, created the artwork that allowed hundreds of residents to become artists this spring. This is a collaborative endeavor with the Town of Flower Mound – MSU Texas, Parker Square, Parks and Recreation Staff, Lowe’s, and generous in-kind contributions for art supplies. Come out to Parker Square to find the tile you painted and have your picture taken in front of the colorful mural.

Ongoing public art displays in the town include the bronze animal statues in Heritage Park, the baseball-themed murals at Gerault Park and StoryWalk, now installed in Heritage Park. Later in June or early July, the newest signal box wraps will be added to three new boxes throughout the town. The new art will bring the total number of wrapped signal boxes to an even dozen, with another eight boxes to follow in future years. These boxes provide spontaneous excursions to the vast world of public art.

Looking Forward:

At the Flower Mound Council Strategic Planning Session on June 16, the Cultural Arts Center Feasibility Study for 1800 Timber Creek Road was presented. The proposed location has some challenges for both the existing building and the land, so town employees will also evaluate other potential locations for an Arts Center in Flower Mound. Some members of the Town Council expressed their support for continuing the exploration to find a location and a design that meets the needs of the town. If you want to give input and express your support for the Arts Center, you can send an email to the members of Town Council at [email protected] or by calling 972-874-6005 and leaving a message.

Finally, volunteers are needed to support the art projects and events and keep things running smoothly. As this year continues, there will be additional events to share with residents and artists, including Art Party and the Cross Timbers Artist Guild Tour, both during November, which is Art Month in Flower Mound. If you are a potential art volunteer or an artist who would like to have your work considered for inclusion in future opportunities, contact [email protected].



Art thoughts: “Art has the power to transform, to illuminate, to educate, inspire and motivate.” – Harvey Fierstein, Actor and Artist