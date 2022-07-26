Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Highland Village Police Blotter

By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 6, a driver was found with a fake temporary tag that had been altered to look authentic. The driver provided proof that he received the fake tag from a dealership that had gone out of business, so the driver was not charged with tampering. The fake tag was confiscated.

On June 9, a resident reported his vehicle was stolen around 2:30 a.m. from the 100 block of Village Estates Drive. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the key under the driver’s seat. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle’s description being driven erratically, but the vehicle fled into another city when they tried to pull it over.

On June 16, a victim reported that an unknown suspect pointed a handgun at him several times during a confrontation in the Walmart parking lot over a near-collision. The victim provided a license plate number and the investigation is ongoing.

On June 17, an adult victim reported a history of sexual assaults from 2004-18 from a known offender.

