From the Firehouse — July 2022

With our region experiencing above average temperatures over the past month and numerous heat advisories, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to remind out community about the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, which can be a life-threatening condition.

Heat Exhaustion: Thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, weakness

Heat Stroke: Heat Exhaustion symptoms + confusion, dizziness, becomes unconscious. CALL 911

Please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outdoors!

In May, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 216 calls, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of 7:22.

We would like to remind our citizens to sign up for emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]