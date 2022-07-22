Friday, July 22, 2022
Denton County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, rising cases

By Mark Smith
In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that it has confirmed five more COVID-19 deaths and hundreds more new cases.

Last week, the county reported for the first time in several months that it is no longer at the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that continue to rise. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 229.6. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.6, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 5.5%, up from 0.8% on May 6.

In addition to the five deaths — which bring the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 882 — DCPH this week also confirmed 2,295 new cases and 1,925 recoveries, resulting in 376 more active cases than last week.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

  • Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible
  • Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19
  • Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites:

