A wayward model rocket sparked a 12-acre grass fire in Bartonville on Friday afternoon.

The fast-moving blaze, driven by strong southeast winds, broke out just after 4 p.m. and spread to the neighboring sports fields next to Lantana Community Church, which also houses Harvest Christian Academy.

The school lost an estimated $150,000 of athletic equipment in the fire.

The church building was not affected and no injuries were reported.