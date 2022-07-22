Journey to Dream named Nonprofit of the Year at Unity Luncheon

Earlier this week, the Journey to Dream Foundation was named the 2021 Nonprofit of the Year at the joint Unity Luncheon with the Highland Village Business Association, Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Since 2004, Journey to Dream has provided teens and at-risk youth a safe space to overcome adversity, according to a Highland Village news release. Teens work through issues, they develop their identity, and establish healthy coping skills. Through these programs, they saw a need that wasn’t being met and opened Kyle’s Place in 2017, which is a transitional living program for unaccompanied youth in Denton County. Journey to Dream reaches more than 15,000 teens annually and is on a mission to eradicate youth homelessness and empower the next generation of world changers.

“I am so thankful for their work with teens in our county,” said Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner in Precinct 3. “This luncheon was an opportunity to highlight so many of our wonderful nonprofits across Denton County. These nonprofits have always stepped up to the plate to serve our populations in need. They especially did this during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to meet the ongoing needs today.”

