Rising case rates move Denton County up to medium COVID-19 level

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported that the county is now at a medium COVIS-19 community level, driven by new COVID-19 case rates.

This is the first time in several months that the county is not at the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points. Those figures have been, for the most part, rising slowly but steadily since May 6. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 210.9. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.8, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 4.8%, up from 0.8% on May 6.

DCPH this week also confirmed 3,034 new cases and 1,792 recoveries, resulting in an increase of 1,242active cases in the last week. No COVID-related deaths were reported this week.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: