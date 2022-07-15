Volunteers sought for historic log house in Flower Mound

Local residents seeking a new volunteer opportunity this summer are encouraged to apply to be a docent at Flower Mound’s historic Gibson-Grant Log House.

In 2015, the historic cabin was discovered hidden in the walls of a home that was about to be demolished. Historians determined the log cabin property was part of a Republic of Texas Land Grant patented in 1854 by William Gibson, and built with logs that were cut between 1857-60, making it one of the oldest standing structures in the area. After the discovery, the town acquired the property, restored the house and opened it to the public last year.

The town is looking for volunteers with a passion for preservation and local history, the town said in a news release this week. No prior docent experience is needed.

Docents’ commitment can be as little as one shift every two months, according to the town, and training consists of an orientation session and a shadowed shift. To apply, click here. For more information, call 940-349-2854.