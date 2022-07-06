Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Town launching FloMo Convos

By Mark Smith
Flower Mound's Community Activity Center. (Photo: Town of Flower Mound)

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that it is launching a new resident engagement initiative called FloMo Convos.

Town staff will hold four community meetings this month in different parts of town to give residents an opportunity to discuss what they like about the town and ways it can improve, according to a town news release. During the one-hour meetings, residents can meet with Town Manager James Childers, answer live survey questions, get to know staff and neighbors and discuss the town and its future.

The following meetings have been scheduled:

  • July 13, 6 p.m., Argyle High School
  • July 15, 10 a.m., Flower Mound Community Activity Center
  • July 20, 2 p.m., Flower Mound Public Library
  • July 25, 6 p.m., Flower Mound Senior Center

Click here for more information.

