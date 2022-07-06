Town launching FloMo Convos

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that it is launching a new resident engagement initiative called FloMo Convos.

Town staff will hold four community meetings this month in different parts of town to give residents an opportunity to discuss what they like about the town and ways it can improve, according to a town news release. During the one-hour meetings, residents can meet with Town Manager James Childers, answer live survey questions, get to know staff and neighbors and discuss the town and its future.

The following meetings have been scheduled:

July 13, 6 p.m., Argyle High School

July 15, 10 a.m., Flower Mound Community Activity Center

July 20, 2 p.m., Flower Mound Public Library

July 25, 6 p.m., Flower Mound Senior Center

