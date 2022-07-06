Police focusing on I-35E traffic enforcement

Police officers from the police departments in Corinth, Lewisville, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Denton are joining Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in an “enhanced traffic safety operation” on I-35E in the southern half of Denton County in an effort to improve public safety and reduce crashes.

The stretch of I-35E from the southern Denton County line up to the I-35E/I-35W interchange in Denton has been dubbed a local “Bermuda Triangle” because it is the site of so many car crashes. According to a news release from the DPS, there were 475 wrecks in that stretch of highway in just the first three months of 2022.

“Speed and unsafe driving were contributing factors in more than 80% of those crashes,” the DPS statement said. “Please join us wherever you drive and do your part to keep our roadways safe.”

Corinth police said in a statement recently that deployment permitting, drivers will see an increased police presence in Corinth, Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek every day. On some days, those agencies will coordinate their efforts with officers in Lewisville, Denton and the DPS. The larger group of agencies conducted their first high-visibility joint operation last week, and they’re running it again Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. Officers will be looking for violations including speeding, texting and failing to yield right-of-way at off-ramps, among others, according to Corinth police.