Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Flower Mound now accepting applications for boards, commissions

By Mark Smith
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber (Photo courtesy: Town of Flower Mound)

Flower Mound is seeking community volunteers.

The town announced last week that the Town Council is now accepting applications for seats on various board and commissions. Most term appointments start Oct. 1 and last two years. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, and interviews with the mayor and Town Council will be held on Sept. 13 and 15.

Residents can apply for seats on the following boards and commissions:

  • All Together Flower Mound Commission
  • Animal Services Board
  • Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals
  • Community Development Corporation
  • Cultural Arts Commission
  • Environmental Conservation Commission
  • Parks Board
  • Planning and Zoning Commission
  • School Liaison Committee
  • SMARTGrowth Commission (Real Estate Rep or Developer only)
  • Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board
  • Transportation Commission
  • Veterans Liaison Board

To learn more about what these boards do and to complete an online application, click here. For more information, contact [email protected] or 972-874-6070.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

