Flower Mound now accepting applications for boards, commissions

Flower Mound is seeking community volunteers.

The town announced last week that the Town Council is now accepting applications for seats on various board and commissions. Most term appointments start Oct. 1 and last two years. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, and interviews with the mayor and Town Council will be held on Sept. 13 and 15.

Residents can apply for seats on the following boards and commissions:

All Together Flower Mound Commission

Animal Services Board

Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals

Community Development Corporation

Cultural Arts Commission

Environmental Conservation Commission

Parks Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

School Liaison Committee

SMARTGrowth Commission (Real Estate Rep or Developer only)

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board

Transportation Commission

Veterans Liaison Board

To learn more about what these boards do and to complete an online application, click here. For more information, contact [email protected] or 972-874-6070.