North Texas Fair & Rodeo quickly approaching

Wrapping up summertime with fun and excitement for the entire family, the North Texas Fair & Rodeo is bringing fair food, carnival rides, live music and intense rodeo action to Denton next month.

The 94th annual NTFR will take place Aug. 19-27. Nightly rodeos start at 7:30 p.m. followed by country music performances, according to a news release from the North Texas Fair Association. Aaron Lewis will kick off the event on the Miller Lite Main Stage on Aug. 19, and the fun will continue with headlining performances by the Bellamy Brothers, La Zenda Nortena, Jake Hooker & the Outsiders, Dylan Wheeler, Kody West, Casey Donahew, Stoney LaRue, Charley Crockett and Josh Turner.

Each August, the NTFR hosts talented musical artists, professional and youth rodeos, livestock exhibitions, a premier midway and special exhibits. The 2022 NTFR will feature two new family-friendly exhibits, Puppy Pals and Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures.

“We continue to support our youth, agriculture and community,” said NTFR Executive Director Glenn Carlton. “We strive every year to make this event better than it was the previous year. We want to bring you fun and excitement for the whole family.”

