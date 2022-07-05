Flower Mound store celebrating grand opening of Sephora at Kohl’s

On Wednesday, the Kohl’s store in Flower Mound will celebrate the grand opening of its new Sephora at Kohl’s experience.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora, according to a company news release. Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products. Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, shoppers will find a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care. In addition, six new prestige beauty brands (Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa) were added to the Sephora at Kohl’s assortment this spring.

The Flower Mound store, 2501 Cross Timbers Road, is one of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s store openings planned around the country this year.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”