Randy Rogers Band, Gary Allan to headline Lewisville’s Western Days festival

The city of Lewisville announced Friday that two prominent country music artists will headline the city’s annual Western Days festival in September.

Randy Rogers Band will be the featured act on Sept. 23, the first night of the two-day festival. The second night’s headliner, Gary Allan, will close out the family-friendly event in Old Town Lewisville. Both Allan and Randy Rogers Band headlined the Western Days festival in 2018.

Western Days 2022 will feature live entertainment on five stages, an expanded Western Village sponsored by Frost Bank, Indigenous ACE Dance Troupe, Kid Kountry Playground, a mechanical bull, a working blacksmith, the MLE-sanctioned Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship presented by Market Street and more. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on the first night and 10 a.m. on the second day.

Click here for more information.