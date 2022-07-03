News from Double Oak Town Hall — July 2022

Greetings from Town Hall,

DOVFD July 4 Parade and Picnic

The Town of Double Oak is grateful that we are able to continue the longstanding 4th of July parade, this year held on Monday, July 4. The parade and picnic are always a fun day in our town.

Town residents, social groups, school organizations, dignitaries, and many others dress up their cars, trucks, tractors, trailers, couches, and floats to make the parade a memorable event for young and old alike. Again this year there will be lots of fun activities including a bounce house with water slide, live music, as well as food and drinks.

Many thanks to all who participate, donate, and help to make this event one of the favorite celebrations of the year. All funds raised benefit our Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

The parade route can be seen on the Town’s website and the DOVFD website.

Waketon Road Construction update

Due to shortages of concrete and drivers, the contractor has requested and been approved to work during alternate hours including late night and early morning, as supplies and manpower become available. Paving will begin at Cross Timbers Drive near Town Hall and progress easterly toward Chinn Chapel Road as resources allow. The contractor has been directed to place door hangars in advance of these alternative hours to keep residents apprised of the schedule.

Braum’s Restaurant update

The flatwork paving and building foundation have been poured for over a month, and Braum’s is currently searching for acceptable kitchen equipment to substitute for the out-of-stock standard configuration that they are accustomed to, as well as waiting on other building materials. Best Wishes in solving this supply dilemma as quickly as possible!

2022-2023 Fiscal Year Budget and Tax Rate

Town Council and staff have begun preparing the next fiscal year budget and tax rate. We will be discussing the budget at each Town Council meeting over the next several months until it is adopted by the end of September.

Thankfully our town is debt free, has a reserve fund, and we work diligently each year to keep expenses as low as possible while still maintaining a high level of service and protection to our residents. Your Town Council is working very hard to keep our taxes as low as possible.

Summer News

Remember, our Double Oak Police Department offers a House Watch Program while residents are traveling. Check the Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov/police-department/webforms/house-watch-form to fill out the form.

The summer heat means lots of swimming pool activity and parties. Please ensure your swimming pool area is secure and that a responsible person is watching everyone in the pool, especially small children, at all times.

Happy July 4th from the Town of Double Oak!