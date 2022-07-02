Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson – July 2022

On Monday, July 4th at 10 a.m. we will celebrate by having our annual 4th of July parade. Come join us by decorating your car, golf cart, tractor, motorcycle, horse, or anything that moves and be a part of this fun event. Parade lineup will be at 9:30 at Copper Canyon Town Hall and will be led by the ESD #1 Fire Department. Immediately following the parade everyone is welcome for hotdogs and drinks at Town Hall. We have activities for the kids including face painting which is always a big hit with little and big kids! This annual event is for everyone so bring the entire family and celebrate our country’s independence and meet your neighbors. A special thanks to Carol Owens and the Woodlands Women Club for organizing and hosting this event for more than 37 years.

New Town Council Members Take Office

Last month at our regularly scheduled council meeting, I had the privilege of giving the oath of office to our newly-elected Town Council members. Two council members, Rudy Castillo and Steve Hill, were re-elected for another term and have served the town of Copper Canyon diligently and fairly over the last years.

Our third and newest member of Town Council, Chase Lybbert, was born in Copper Canyon a 5th generation Texan. He grew up riding, roping, baling hay and other ranch chores on his family’s land in the heart of Copper Canyon and continues the family tradition today. Chase’s grandfather, Boots Roberts, served on the Copper Canyon Town Council for six years and would take Chase as a young boy to council and other town-related meetings. Because of Chase’s strong commitment to Copper Canyon and the rural lifestyle he cares deeply about, he is proud to continue the legacy of his grandfather and serve the residents of Copper Canyon.

Town Council Workshop

The Town Council will hold their semi-annual workshop July 13th and will be open to the public. Several topics are on the workshop agenda including the upcoming budget, roads, and other items. Copper Canyon town councils have always approached the annual town budget with an eye to the future. The town road infrastructure is in excellent shape and our annual maintenance program will maintain them for years to come. We continue to work with Denton County for our police protection for the residents. Our budget proforma, developed by Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill, is reviewed each month to ensure we are being fiscally responsible.

I am exceedingly proud of our Town Council and staff who work every year to create a budget that meets the priorities of our Council while being mindful of fiscal responsibility and the trust given us by our citizens. My perennial focus as your mayor is to envision the needs of the town long term while making decisions that will benefit our community’s future. The 2022-23 budget reflects this unwavering pledge to provide the best quality of life we have come to enjoy in Copper Canyon.

CPR Classes

The Copper Canyon Neighborhood Watch program has partnered with Denton County Emergency Services District #1 to provide FREE CPR classes to Copper Canyon residents on Saturday, July 16 beginning at 9 a.m. The class will run approximately 2-3 hours. Participants will receive instruction on CPR and a certification card. There is no age limit however they request the student be willing and able to perform CPR when needed. This valuable lifesaving knowledge is so important this time of year with outdoor water activities as well as other emergencies requiring CPR. Please email Paula Castillo at [email protected] to hold your spot as space is limited to 50.

Carter BloodCare Drive

Copper Canyon will hold its first annual blood drive at Copper Canyon Town Hall on Friday, August 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. At a time when inventory is extremely low for all blood types, Copper Canyon residents can do their part in easing this crisis.

If you are willing to participate, please contact Jessica Tennison (Municipal Court Clerk) at 940-241-2677, Ext. 1. You can email her at [email protected]. Thank you Jessica for organizing this important event.

As we celebrate Independence Day this month, I look forward to meeting many of you at the parade. Have a safe and happy summer from all of us at Town Hall!