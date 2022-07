Fireworks are off limits in Bartonville for the time being.

Due to the potential threat of wildfires due to severe drought and adverse weather conditions, Bartonville Mayor Jaclyn Carrington has issued a Burn Ban in the Town of Bartonville effective immediately through Friday, July 8.

Per Town Ordinance, the use of fireworks is prohibited during a burn ban.

As of Friday, 181 Texas counties have issued burn bans, including Wise County, Tarrant County, and Dallas County.