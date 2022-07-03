Harvest Happenings – July 2022

Every day, our emergency service providers put themselves in harm’s way to save the lives of people they have never met. They deliver hope to families and communities in crises. They are selfless and have much grace under fire as they serve their community.

The men and women at the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 represent the very best of the American spirit. In the face of real danger, they are compassionate, dedicated and serve as a literal lifeline for our Harvest families and all of the communities they serve. We are so grateful for them.

Denton County ESD #1 goes over and beyond not in just service, but in community relations and outreach. Megan Reynolds, who serves as the Community Outreach professional, works tirelessly to bring fire education and FUN to all of their communities. Megan is passionate about helping others see why firefighters have the best job in the world and hopefully raise up the next generation of firefighters!

A common theme at Harvest is raising up the next generation of philanthropists. We do that through programs that benefit the North Texas Food Bank, local police department, and the Denton County Emergency Services District (ESD) #1.

Last month, we teamed up with Megan and the Denton County ESD #1 to offer a Junior Firefighter Camp for Harvest kids ages 9-13. This was the inaugural program with the hopes of creating a turnkey program that can be offered to other communities the District serves.

It was a two-hour program that included: a behind-the-scenes tour of Station 514; apparatus tour; and a meet/greet with Blitz the fire dog. Then we put them to work by washing one of their fire engines. We also had other fun and educational things for them to do like how to safely exit a building that is full of smoke using the Station’s Sparky’s Safety House; how to extinguish a fire using PASS (Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep); and how to advance a charged fire hose. The kids had an amazing time!

“We love being a part of the Harvest community and teaching kiddos about fire safety. We have been shown so much support by our neighbors here and we were so excited to teach the next generation of firefighters,” said Megan.

We look forward to many more fun programs and events with Denton County ESD #1! We appreciate their work to bring safety to our lives as well as some laughter and great memories! #harvestbettertogether