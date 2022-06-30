Local officials: Resist the urge to shoot fireworks this holiday weekend

Some of us like to celebrate Independence Day with a bang. But most local towns prohibit the possession or use of fireworks and, if that’s not enough, the dry weather and high risk of wildfires and property damage is yet another deterrent.

Fireworks start an estimated 19,500 fires every year, and more fires are reported on July Fourth than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have ordinances banning fireworks. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. Those little poppers you throw on the ground are pretty much the only things you can buy at a fireworks stand that are allowed.

Fireworks are allowed in Northlake unless there is a Burn Ban in place. Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the county and in Bartonville, if they are discharged on private property away from buildings and people, and as long as the Fire Marshal has declared it is a Burn Day. To determine if it is a Burn Day, visit the Denton County Emergency Services website or call 940-349-2840.

If you celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, ESD #1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger said you should read the labels and dispose of your fireworks properly. Proper disposal includes soaking the spent fireworks in water overnight. This simple step prevents the fireworks from re-igniting and causing property damage.

“Fireworks are fun to watch, but they can also be dangerous if not used properly,” said Hohenberger.

He also offered these safety tips:

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

• Light only one firework at a time

• Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings, or people

• Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks

• Make sure there is a bucket of water or water source nearby for emergencies, and soak used fireworks before disposing of them in the trash

• Be considerate of neighbors regarding noise and the trash left behind

• Pets and fireworks don’t mix. The loud noises can cause pets to become anxious or afraid. Turning on soft music and moving your pet into an interior room with no windows can be helpful

• Sparklers may seem safe, but sparklers burn more than six times hotter than boiling water. Consider celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks alternatives, such as glow sticks

Even better to leave it to the professionals at one of many area fireworks shows.