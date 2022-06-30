Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 21 arrests from April 19 through May 15, answered 371 calls for service, took 39 reports and worked 15 accidents.

April 23 – Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. The complainant advised an employee was terminated and would not leave the location. While officers were on the way, a physical altercation took place and the former employee left on foot. Officers observed the former employee nearby and the employee fled from officers on foot. The officers took the subject into custody a short time later.

April 23 – Officers observed an altered license plate on a vehicle in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive and conducted a traffic stop. Upon contact with the driver, the Officer observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver also admitted to have used syringes in the vehicle. After completing the investigation, Officers found narcotics, fraudulent identification, and fraudulent credit cards in the vehicle. The subject was taken into custody.

April 24 – Officers responded to the 4000 blk of Cozy Pine Drive for a Disturbance. They spoke with the complainant regarding the disturbance. The subject had left the scene prior to police arrival. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

April 27 – Officers responded to a Burglary of a Habitation in the 13000 blk of Chadwick Parkway. The complainant advised between late March to mid-April someone had entered the residence and stole two weapons. No forced entry was observed. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

May 5 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley regarding an Assault that was taking place in a vehicle. Witnesses stated a female was being forced into a vehicle and gave a description of the vehicle. Officers observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The Officers conducted an investigation and took the driver of the vehicle into custody for Assault Family Violence and Unlawful Restraint.

May 6 – Officers responded to the 2000 blk of FM 407 regarding a Theft. The complainant advised that election signs were taken without consent from various locations. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

May 7 – Officers responded to the 14000 blk of Cleveland Gibbs Road regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. The complainant advised a $5000 Louis Vuitton was taken from the UNLOCKED vehicle as it was running outside the business location.

May 17 – PJ’s Coffee at 4901 Hwy 114 was burglarized at 2:24 a.m. The unknown suspects came through the drive thru window, crawled along the floor to avoid detection by motion sensors and cut open the store’s safe, making off with an undetermined amount of money, according to Mark Null, the store owner. Police are working with Grand Prairie PD where another PJ’s was broken into about an hour later.