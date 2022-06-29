Upper Trinity enacts watering restrictions

The lack of rainfall, continued hot, dry conditions and overall growth and development are leading to higher than normal water use among Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s customers in Denton County.

Upper Trinity has determined that water demand is approaching a level that could cause a reduced delivery capacity for all or parts of its transmission system. Therefore, the water district is initiating “Stage 1 – Water Watch” of its Drought Contingency Plan until further notice.

Under Stage 1, outdoor watering is limited to a maximum of two times per week and prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All wholesale customers, primarily in Denton County, have been requested to implement these and other water-saving measures.

In Lantana, customers with addresses ending in an even number can water on Sundays and Thursdays. Customers with addresses ending in an odd number can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Residents should check their town’s or utility’s website or social media for specific requirements regarding outdoor watering.

“Although Upper Trinity’s local water supply reservoirs (Lewisville, Ray Roberts and Chapman lakes) are relatively full, water levels are beginning to drop. The unusual high water demand, particularly for outdoor watering, is approaching levels that may affect Upper Trinity’s capacity to deliver water to all customers,” said Larry N. Patterson, Executive Director of Upper Trinity Regional Water District. “By initiating Stage 1, Upper Trinity’s goal is to achieve a 5% reduction in water use throughout the summer.”

According to the Texas Water Development Board, outdoor watering can be up to 80% of total water used during the summer, and much of this is wasted through inefficient landscape watering practices. Watering deep and infrequent and watering early or late in the day, can save water and improve the health and vigor of the landscape.

Upper Trinity has also requested its customers increase public awareness on ways to reduce outdoor water use. For specific information and tips, visit www.waterlessyall.com.

Here are a few additional tips: