Celebrating the birth of this great nation

The 4th of July weekend is a just around the corner and communities across Denton County will celebrate the birth and independence of our great nation with an abundance of events.

Since 1941, this federal holiday has paid tribute to the birth of our nation when delegates from the 13 colonies unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence two days after the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence.

The historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson still holds the vital key to how our country has stood the test of time. The preamble to our Declaration of Independence rings as loud and true today as it did 246 years ago:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

As you gather with friends and family this Fourth of July weekend, we wish all of you a safe and memorable time together.

The following is a list of Independence Day celebrations across southern Denton County:

CARROLLTON

Community Fireworks

July 2, 9:30 p.m.

Community Fireworks Display over Josey Ranch Lake, at 1440 Keller Springs Road. The display will begin after sunset approximately at 9:30 p.m. and will last 15 minutes.

COPPELL

Parade Down Parkway

July 4, 9 a.m.

Parade begins at Samuel Blvd. and Sandy Lake Rd. at 9 a.m.

Evening festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East. Enjoy live music, lawn games, and delicious food truck fare. The fireworks spectacular, choreographed to patriotic music, begins at 9:30 p.m.

COPPER CANYON

4th of July Celebration and Parade

July 4, 10 a.m.

400 Woodland Drive

Copper Canyon Town Hall

Immediately following the parade everyone is welcome for hotdogs and drinks at Town Hall.

DENTON

Liberty 5K Run & Walk

July 2, 7:00 a.m.

Denton Civic Center

Register

Yankee Doodle Parade

July 2, 9 a.m.

Downtown Denton around the Courthouse-on-the-Square

Fourth of July Jubilee

July 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Family-fun event at Denton Civic Center and Quakertown Park. Take advantage of activities such as bull riding, rock climbing, food trucks, games, face painting, pony rides, petting zoo, caricature artists, and more!

DOUBLE OAK

4th of July Parade

July 3, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parade line-up will be on Simmons Road north of Cross Timbers. Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. venturing down Cross Timbers Drive and arriving at John B. Wright Park. Picnic will start at 10 a.m. at John B. Wright Park.

FLOWER MOUND

Independence Day Children’s Parade

July 4, 9:30 a.m.

1900 Timber Creek Rd.

Decorated bikes, trikes, wagons and strollers are welcome. There will be free hot dogs, children’s activities and live entertainment following the parade.

Stars and Stripes Splashtacular

July 4, all day

1200 Gerault Road

Community Activity Center Outdoor Water Park

Enjoy a day of cooling off in the water park.

Independence Fest 2021

July 4, 5 – 10 p.m.

Bakersfield Park

Randy Rogers Band at 5 p.m.

The festival will include a kid’s zone, car show, a showcase of local vendors, food trucks, and a fireworks finale at 9:50 p.m.

FRISCO

Frisco Freedom Fest

July 3 – 4

6106 Frisco Square Blvd.

Events for the whole family including a 5K run, cornhole tournament, Taste of Frisco, fireworks and more.

Schedule of Events here .

GRAPEVINE

40th Annual 4th of July Extravaganza

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Watch fireworks from a variety of lake view locations.

LAKE CITIES

Parade and Celebration

July 2, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

101 E. Hundley Dr., Lake Dallas

Vendors and entertainment start at 4 p.m. at Lake Dallas City Park.

LEWISVILLE

Castle Hills Village Shops & Plaza Freedom Festival

July 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

2540 King Arthur Blvd.

Free fun-filled day with bounce houses, food trucks, music and fireworks at dusk.

Concert & Fireworks

July 5, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

150 W. Church St., Wayne Ferguson Plaza

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

ROANOKE

All American Fireworks & Festival

July 3, 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music followed by fireworks display.

SOUTHLAKE

Stars and Stripes Celebration

July 3, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

1400 Main Street, Southlake Town Center

Food, family-fun, music and fireworks.

THE COLONY

Liberty By The Lake

July 2,

5K, 10K & 1 Mile Fun Run (6:30 a.m.)

Festival 6 – 11 p.m.

4100 Blair Oaks, Five Star Complex

Liberty By The Lake Festival begins at 6 p.m. with concert, watermelon eating contest and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

TROPHY CLUB

Fourth of July Celebration

July 4,

7:15 a.m. Patriot 5K & Fun Run

9:30 Parade of Patriots

6 – 10 p.m. Concert & Fireworks

