Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

4/1/2022 – Assault Family Violence (Impeding Breath) – Knob Hill Lane – Officer responded to a call where the suspect was arguing with the victim, and it escalated. The suspect placed the victim in a headlock and eventually picked the victim up by the neck. The victim stated they could not breathe at that time. The parties had been separated and were at two different locations. This case was filed with the District Attorney’s Office.

4/2/2022 – Reckless Damage – Waketon Road – Officer observed the information display sign located at the Double Oak Town Hall had been damaged. After reviewing the video on the outside camera, it was determined that one of the construction forklifts had accidentally backed into the sign.

4/21/2022 – Theft – Knob Hill Lane – Officer responded to a theft complaint. Upon arrival the complainant advised she had observed the license plate on her utility trailer had been taken. Officer took a report and placed the plate number in the system as stolen.

4/30/2022 – Unauthorized Use of Temporary Tag – Twin Lakes Drive – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. While investigating the stop, the officer determined the temporary license plate did not belong to the vehicle. The plate was confiscated. The violator was cited for several violations.

5/02/2022 – Assault Bodily Injury/Family Violence – Plantation – Officer responded to an assault in progress. Upon arrival, and after an investigation, the officer determined there had been an assault on a family member causing bodily injury. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail.

5/07/2022 – Public Intoxication/Warrants – Justin Road – Officer was patrolling his businesses when he observed a subject laying on the sidewalk. The subject was intoxicated and stated an Uber driver dropped him off at that location because he was sick. A computer check of the subject revealed outstanding warrants from another agency. The subject was taken into custody and transported to jail.

5/09/2022 – Unauthorized use of a Temporary Tag – Justin Road – Officer stopped a vehicle for a non-moving violation. The vehicle displayed a counterfeit temporary license plate. The subject was cited and released at that time.

5/09/2022 – Information – Whispering Oaks Drive – Officer was dispatched to a reckless driver around Kings Road and Simmons Road. An undercover officer from another agency had been following the subject. Officers stopped the vehicle, and the license plate was found to belong to another vehicle. Action was taken against the violator.

5/10/2022 – Traffic Stop/Warrant Arrest – Kings Rd – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. A computer check of the subject revealed outstanding warrants for his arrest for traffic tickets. The subject was taken into custody and transported to jail.

5/18/2022 – Traffic Stop/Warrant Arrest – Simmons Rd – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. A computer check of the subject revealed outstanding warrant for his arrest for Parole Violation. The subject was taken into custody and transported to jail.