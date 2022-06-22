‘Our Village, Our Vision’ project proceeding after public feedback

The city of Highland Village’s “Our Village, Our Vision” project is moving to the next stage in planning.

McAdams — a multidisciplinary civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture and geomatics firm — has partnered with the city to update five master plans that provide guidance on the city’s future development. McAdams is moving into the next phase of the project, which involves developing plan recommendations based on feedback from the Highland Village community, according to a McAdams news release.

Following the successful community engagement phase this spring, where residents were invited to share their vision for the ‘Our Village, Our Vision’ project, McAdams will use the input to create recommendations and concept designs for the city’s master planning documents:

Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan

Trail System Master Plan

FM 407 Corridor Plan

Opportunity Areas Plan

Thoroughfare Master Plan

A few design recommendations have already been established, such as improving pedestrian and bike routes to schools, improving bicycle accessibility along FM 407 and maximizing the city’s tax base through prudent development recommendations.

“We want to evolve our city’s long-term vision, and we are grateful for McAdams as they lead the effort in updating our planning policy documents,” said Paul Stevens, City Manager of Highland Village. “The modernization of these plans will allow Highland Village to maximize the economic benefit of our current developments, better promote the community and further enhance the quality of life for residents.”

McAdams was selected unanimously among five other firms to lead the project for Highland Village.

“This is a team effort involving the City and its residents,” said Bobby Dollak, McAdams’ regional vice president. “We will all work together to keep the City of Highland Village a first-class city for its residents, visitors and businesses.”

The $465,000 contract to update the plans will span across approximately one year in a multi-phase approach. Highland Village will begin implementing the revised plans across a 10-year planning horizon.