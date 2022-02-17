Highland Village to hold day-long ‘Our Village, Our Vision’ open house

The city of Highland Village will hold an all-day open house meeting next week regarding the city’s planning documents.

“The City is nearing build-out and future development must enhance the quality of life for our citizens while maximizing economic benefit to the City,” a city news release said. “We are beginning the process of updating our official planning policy documents designed to serve as our road map for long-range priorities, future growth and developing a sense of place within our community.”

The public is invited to the come-and-go event to learn about plan updates and provide feedback. The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Highland Village City Council chambers, 1000 Highland Village Road.

“Specifically, we will look at a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan update, Trail System Master Plan update, Opportunity Area Plans and reviewing use and zoning for vacant tracks within the city and a new “Village Connection” linking all the uses along the length of FM 407 within Highland Village,” the city said in a statement.